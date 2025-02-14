Sarkofág bývalej jadrovej elektrárne v Černobyle v noci zasiahol dron, ktorý spôsobil požiar, uviedla Medzinárodná agentúra pre atómovú energiu (MAAE).

„V noci z 13. na 14. februára počul tím MAAE v areáli Černobyľu výbuch vychádzajúci z krytu, ktorý chráni zvyšky štvrtého reaktora bývalej jadrovej elektrárne. To spôsobilo požiar,“ uviedla agentúra s tým, že jej zamestnanci boli informovaní o náraze bezpilotného lietadla.

During the night of 13-14 Feb, at around 01:50, IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. They were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof. pic.twitter.com/Ee5NSRgDo8