Sarkofág bývalej jadrovej elektrárne v Černobyle v noci zasiahol dron, ktorý spôsobil požiar, uviedla Medzinárodná agentúra pre atómovú energiu (MAAE).

„V noci z 13. na 14. februára počul tím MAAE v areáli Černobyľu výbuch vychádzajúci z krytu, ktorý chráni zvyšky štvrtého reaktora bývalej jadrovej elektrárne. To spôsobilo požiar,“ uviedla agentúra s tým, že jej zamestnanci boli informovaní o náraze bezpilotného lietadla.

Pracovníci požiarnej ochrany zasiahli do niekoľkých minút. Zatiaľ nič nenasvedčuje tomu, že by bol kryt narušený. Podľa šéfa MAAE Rafaela Grossiho ale incident spolu s vojenskou aktivitou okolo Záporožskej jadrovej elektrárne ukazuje na pretrvávajúce nebezpečenstvo pre jadrovú bezpečnosť.

Ukrajinský prezident Volodymyr Zelenskyj tvrdí, že kryt niekdajšej elektrárne zasiahol ruský dron. Moskva sa k tomu zatiaľ nevyjadrila.

