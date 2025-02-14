Sarkofág bývalej jadrovej elektrárne v Černobyle v noci zasiahol dron, ktorý spôsobil požiar, uviedla Medzinárodná agentúra pre atómovú energiu (MAAE).
„V noci z 13. na 14. februára počul tím MAAE v areáli Černobyľu výbuch vychádzajúci z krytu, ktorý chráni zvyšky štvrtého reaktora bývalej jadrovej elektrárne. To spôsobilo požiar,“ uviedla agentúra s tým, že jej zamestnanci boli informovaní o náraze bezpilotného lietadla.
During the night of 13-14 Feb, at around 01:50, IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. They were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof. pic.twitter.com/Ee5NSRgDo8— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) February 14, 2025
Pracovníci požiarnej ochrany zasiahli do niekoľkých minút. Zatiaľ nič nenasvedčuje tomu, že by bol kryt narušený. Podľa šéfa MAAE Rafaela Grossiho ale incident spolu s vojenskou aktivitou okolo Záporožskej jadrovej elektrárne ukazuje na pretrvávajúce nebezpečenstvo pre jadrovú bezpečnosť.
Ukrajinský prezident Volodymyr Zelenskyj tvrdí, že kryt niekdajšej elektrárne zasiahol ruský dron. Moskva sa k tomu zatiaľ nevyjadrila.
Last night, a Russian attack drone with a high-explosive warhead struck the shelter protecting the world from radiation at the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 14, 2025
This shelter was built by Ukraine together with other countries of Europe and the world,… pic.twitter.com/mLTGeDYgPT